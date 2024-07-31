Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Wayanad landslides: Centre sent advance warning to Kerala on July 23, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Wayanad landslides: Centre sent advance warning to Kerala on July 23, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation after massive landslides in Wayanad.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 15:50 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Image Source : SANSAD TV/X Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, while speaking on the Wayanad landslides tragedy in the Rajya Sabha, said the Kerala government was warned as early as July 23 regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad.

The home minister said the Kerala government did not heed to the early warning and also did not get alerted even by the arrival of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions. He assured the House that the Modi government was standing a like a "rock" with the Kerala government and people of the state in this moment of the tragedy. Shah also promised all help from the central government.

The Home Minister slammed the Opposition for questioning the Central government's early warning systems, and its response to the tragedy, saying the early warning was sent to the state seven days ahead of the July 30 landslide and another warning was given on July 24.

"Nine NDRF battalions were dispatched on July 23 itself and three more were sent on July 30," he added.

He further said several states, including Odisha and Gujarat used the early warnings provided by the Centre to reduce impact of natural calamities like cyclone.

Shah questions Kerala government

Had the Kerala government got itself alerted and acted as soon as NDRF teams landed there, losses could have been minimised, he said.

Meanwhile, replying to the calling attention motion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that 133 bodies have been recovered so far and death toll may rise.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement