Wayanad landslides: Centre sent advance warning to Kerala on July 23, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV/X Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, while speaking on the Wayanad landslides tragedy in the Rajya Sabha, said the Kerala government was warned as early as July 23 regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad.

The home minister said the Kerala government did not heed to the early warning and also did not get alerted even by the arrival of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions. He assured the House that the Modi government was standing a like a "rock" with the Kerala government and people of the state in this moment of the tragedy. Shah also promised all help from the central government.

The Home Minister slammed the Opposition for questioning the Central government's early warning systems, and its response to the tragedy, saying the early warning was sent to the state seven days ahead of the July 30 landslide and another warning was given on July 24.

"Nine NDRF battalions were dispatched on July 23 itself and three more were sent on July 30," he added.

He further said several states, including Odisha and Gujarat used the early warnings provided by the Centre to reduce impact of natural calamities like cyclone.

Shah questions Kerala government

Had the Kerala government got itself alerted and acted as soon as NDRF teams landed there, losses could have been minimised, he said.

Meanwhile, replying to the calling attention motion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that 133 bodies have been recovered so far and death toll may rise.