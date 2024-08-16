Modi govt effects major bureaucratic reshuffle, appoints RK Singh as new Defence Secretary | Full list

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) effected a major reshuffle in the bureaucratic level and appointed RK Singh as the new Defence Secretary. K Srinivas has been appointed as the new as Secretary, Housing and Urban, Vivek Joshi as Secretary, Personnel.
Here's a list of all the changes made at the bureaucratic level
- Katikithala Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs as Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
- Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance
- Vandana Gurnani, presently in the cadre, as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat
- Chandra Sekhar Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj as Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs vice Katikithala Srinivas, upon his appointment as Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
- Neelam Shammi Rao, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment as Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, Ministry of Minority Affairs in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.
- Punya Salila Srivastava, Special Secretary, Prime Minister's Office as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vice Apurva Chandra, lAS (MH:88) upon his superannuation on 30.09.2024.
- Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority as Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs vice Manoj Govil, lAS (MP:91) upon his appointment as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.
- Deepti Umashankar, Establishment Officer & Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as Officer on Special Duty to the President of India.