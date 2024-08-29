Centre permits UPSC to use Aadhaar for candidate verification following Pooja Khedkar controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Centre permits UPSC to use Aadhaar for candidate verification.

The Centre has permitted the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to use Aadhaar-based authentication to verify candidates' identities voluntarily. This measure aims to enhance the verification process during registration and throughout various stages of exams and recruitment. The new guidelines emphasise strict adherence to the Aadhaar Act and related regulations.

Aadhaar-based authentication for UPSC candidates

The Centre has authorised the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to utilise Aadhaar-based authentication for voluntary identity verification of candidates. This will be applicable at the time of registration on the 'One Time Registration' portal and during various stages of exams and recruitment processes. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued the notification, clarifying that the UPSC can use Yes/No or e-KYC authentication facilities.

Compliance with legal provisions

The UPSC is required to comply with all provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, and related rules. The Commission must also follow directives from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to ensure proper implementation of the authentication process.

Background: IAS officer Puja Khedkar's case

The announcement comes in the wake of the controversy involving IAS officer Puja Khedkar, whose candidature was cancelled by the UPSC in July. Khedkar was permanently barred from future exams after it was alleged that she falsified her identity to gain additional attempts in the civil services exam. Recently, Khedkar sought anticipatory bail from the Delhi High Court, challenging a district court's decision that denied her bail in the case. The High Court has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the UPSC regarding her plea.

