Delhi experienced heavy rainfall early Thursday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan and near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib show the impact of the downpour.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has been receiving continuous rain since Tuesday, with light to moderate showers reported. The overcast sky persisted, and Wednesday saw heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, further exacerbating the situation in the city.