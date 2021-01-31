Image Source : ANI Centre aims to provide adequate health, education to every child by 2022: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto is to provide adequate health, education, and nutritional facility to every child and safety to women in the country by the year 2022.

Addressing the media after presiding over the annual conference of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (Wales), the Minister said that only nationalism and humanism shall prevail in the new India by the 75th independence year.

"When we enter 75th independence year in 2022, we would have certainly given India, a new India where we have adequate health, education and nutritional facility for every child and safety for women. Only nationalism and humanism prevail in India. This is Prime Minister Modi's motto," Vardhan said.

He highlighted India's success in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in the conference and said it is the Health Ministry's preemptive approach, meticulous surveillance, and contact tracing which helped India immensely.

"The onset of the pandemic, several experts foresaw doom and gloom for India. As a result of our exemplary efforts, we have among the highest recovery rate and lowest fatality rate in the world. Our active cases of COVID-19 have dropped to less than 1,70,000," he said.

"The healthcare infrastructure in the country was rapidly scaled up during the pandemic. India was among the first few countries in the world to isolate the virus. Our country provided medicines and assistance to 150+ countries during the pandemic," he added.

He further appreciated the efforts and the contribution of the country's scientists in manufacturing vaccines and said, "Our scientists have done a remarkable job in providing 2 indigenously manufactured vaccines in record time. The world's largest vaccination drive going on in our country is progressing quickly with over 37 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days."

According to the Health Ministry, 2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 pm on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: No mandatory institutional quarantine for UK travellers, says Delhi govt

Latest India News