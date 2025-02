No proposal at present to hike salaries and allowances of SC, HC judges: Govt confirms in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only

The central government clarified in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there is currently no proposal to increase the salaries and allowances of Supreme Court and High Court judges. This statement comes amid ongoing discussions about judicial remuneration. The last revision of the judges' salaries, allowances, and pensions was made in 2017, and no changes have been proposed since then.

"Presently, no proposal for enhancing pay, allowances and pension etc for the judges of Supreme Court and High Courts is under consideration of the government," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply. He said the pay, allowance and pension in respect of judges of the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts are governed by The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and The High Court Judges (Salary and Conditions of Services) Act, 1954 respectively.

The salary, pension and allowances of judges of the higher were last revised with effect from January 1, 2016, following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation by the government, through an amendment in both laws.

The chief justice of India (CJI) gets Rs 2.80 lakh per month and judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high courts get Rs 2.50 lakh a month. Judges of the high courts get Rs 2.25 lakh per month. The government had recently said it would set up the 8the Pay Commission.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: From 'family first' to 'appeasement policy' jibe, PM Modi's blitz on Congress in Rajya Sabha | Top Quotes