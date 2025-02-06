From 'family first' to 'appeasement policy' jibe, PM Modi's blitz on Congress in Rajya Sabha | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. During his speech, he emphasised the government's commitment to inclusive development under the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Taking a dig at Congress, the PM said, "A party dedicated to one family can never understand Sabka saath Sabka Vikas."

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi asserted that India witnessed a paradigm shift in governance after 2014. He emphasised that his government introduced an alternative model that prioritises public satisfaction over appeasement politics. "Before 2014, the governance model was centred around appeasement. But after 2014, India got a new approach—one that focuses on ensuring satisfaction for all, not just a select few," PM Modi said, adding that "Family first is on the top in Congress's model."

The Prime Minister went on to criticise the political model crafted by Congress over the years, alleging that it was built on a foundation of deceit, corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement. "When everything is mixed together -- lies, fraud, corruption, and nepotism -- how can there be Sabka Saath?" he questioned. The Prime Minister stated that under Congress rule, governance was driven by short-term appeasement rather than long-term satisfaction.

‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is our governance mantra’

Reaffirming his government's commitment to inclusive growth, PM Modi reiterated that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the cornerstone of his governance model. He said policies should be framed in a way that every intended beneficiary gets 100% of its benefits. Highlighting his government’s philosophy, PM Modi emphasised the importance of optimal utilisation of India's resources. "We have ensured that every resource of the nation is used effectively, without wastage, for the progress of the country and the welfare of every citizen. That is why we adopted a saturation approach -- to ensure that schemes reach 100% of the intended beneficiaries," he added.

He also pointed out his government’s efforts to strengthen laws for Dalits and tribals by reinforcing the SC/ST Act, showcasing their commitment to social justice and empowerment. Further attacking the opposition, PM Modi alleged that caste-based divisions are being deliberately fueled for political gains. He outlined that for three decades, OBC MPs across party lines demanded constitutional status for the OBC Commission, but Congress repeatedly rejected the proposal. "They refused to even discuss it because it didn’t fit their politics of appeasement and ‘Family First’ approach," he remarked.