Census 2027 pre-test: How is the Centre preparing for India's biggest population count? Know here Census 2027 pre-trial: The exercise will involve more than 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, supported by around 1.3 lakh Census officials nationwide, making it one of India’s largest administrative operations.

New Delhi:

The Centre has begun preparations for the nationwide Census 2027 exercise, with the government announcing that citizens will have the option to submit their personal details digitally through a self-enumeration window from November 1 to 7, 2025.

Census 2027: Pre-test phase

A senior official confirmed that the pre-test for the first stage of Population Census 2027, which includes Houselisting and Housing Census, will take place from November 10 to 30, 2025, in selected sample areas across all States and Union Territories. This phase is meant to test the operational readiness of the system before the full-scale Census begins.

In a Gazette notification, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, stated that the self-enumeration option will be available during the November 1-7 window. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invoked Section 17A of the Census Act, 1948, to extend its provisions to the pre-test stage.

Nation's first digital census

The pre-test will serve as a trial run for Census 2027, which will be held between April 1, 2026, and February 28, 2027, in two major phases: Houselisting and Housing Schedule (HLO) and Population Enumeration (PE). The government intends to use this period to test digital platforms, survey methods, training modules, and logistics involved in the exercise.

Census 2027 will be India’s first digital census and will also include enumeration of caste for the first time at the national level. During the pre-test, officials will assess all components of the procedure, including the questionnaire, data collection techniques, performance of the mobile application, software workload, and overall system efficiency. Any issues identified will be addressed ahead of the final rollout.

Phase-wise details

In Phase 1, the Houselisting Operation will collect information about housing conditions, household amenities, and family assets.

In Phase 2, the Population Enumeration will document the demographic, socio-economic, cultural, and other personal details of every member of each household.

The Population Enumeration phase is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027, with March 1, 2027, designated as the reference date for most regions. For Ladakh and the snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be October 1, 2026.

Workforce of more than 34 lakh to be involved

The exercise will involve more than 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, supported by around 1.3 lakh Census officials nationwide, making it one of India’s largest administrative operations. This will be the sixteenth Census conducted in India since the practice began and the eighth after Independence. The government formally notified its intent to conduct the Census on June 16, 2025.

The previous Census took place in 2011. The Census scheduled for 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making Census 2027 a crucial opportunity to update India’s demographic and economic data. The upcoming Census is expected to deliver one of the most detailed and technologically advanced national profiles to date, shaping policies for health, education, welfare, and economic planning.

