CCTV footage shows cop stealing milk packets from Noida store

CCTV footage has surfaced showing a policeman stealing packets of milk from a store in Noida. The act was caught on a CCTV camera in the early hours of January 19. The incident comes to light days after the Lucknow policemen were caught on camera walking off with blankets taken from women protesting against citizenship law.

The CCTV video from Noida shows the policeman, reportedly on patrolling duty, roaming around the crates with milk packets placed outside the store. After moving around the milk packets for a while, the policeman picks up two packets of milk from the crates and goes towards the police vehicle parked in the area. He is then seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting in the police vehicle.