CBI vs CBI: In letter to PMO, officer levels fake encounter allegation against Joint Director

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an officer from India's premier investigation agency has levelled serious allegations against CBI Joint Director AK Bhatnagar. Bhatnagar was involved in fake encounters in Jharkhand, claimed NP Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI (Interpol) in the letter and further demanded his termination from the investigative agency.

According to what Mishra wrote in the letter, the victims of fake encounters have already filed complaints against Bhatnagar.

The CBI, however, is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by Mishra.

Mishra also claimed that he has filed litigation before the high court in connection with his transfer order and it will be heard on October 1, 2019.

According to a report with India Today, Mishra in the letter wrote, "From the fear of getting exposed by my complaints, he (AK Bhatnagar) is abusing his official position and has filed a petition in High Court Delhi for early hearing in the case."

"One can understand the uneasiness of Bhatnagar when the matter is fixed for hearing in a week time, he is filing a petition for early hearing. It is, therefore, once again requested that services of AK Bhatnagar in CBI must be terminated at once for benefit of the organisation," he added.

Mishra has also demanded termination of AK Bhatnagar from CBI "to uphold the impartiality" of the agency.

