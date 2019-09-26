Image Source : PTI CBI arrests IPS officer SMH Mirza in Narada sting case

The CBI has arrested senior India Police Service officer SMH Mirza on Thursday in connection with Narada sting tape case, officials said.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

He is allegedly seen on camera accepting cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians.

ALSO READ | CBI raids ex-top cop Alok Kumar's residence in Karnataka

ALSO READ | CBI SP probing Rakesh Asthana, seeks voluntary retirement