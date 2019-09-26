Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
CBI arrests IPS officer SMH Mirza in Narada sting case

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2019 16:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

CBI arrests IPS officer SMH Mirza in Narada sting case

The CBI has arrested senior India Police Service officer SMH Mirza on Thursday in connection with Narada sting tape case, officials said.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

He is allegedly seen on camera accepting cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians. 

