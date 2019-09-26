CBI raids ex-top cop Alok Kumar's residence in Karnataka

Image Source : ANI CBI raids residence of Alok Verma

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Thursday morning. The raids were conducted in connection with the phone tapping case. According to news agency ANI, a team of CBI officials arrived at Alok Kumar's premises to conduct search operations. Kumar currently serves as ADGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Earlier when the Karnataka government of HD Kumaraswamy had suffered turmoil, several MLAs had alleged that the chief minister and JD(S) leader was tapping the phones of his colleagues.

The Karnataka government led by B S Yediyurappa had announced a CBI probe after disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath, who served as the party's state president and turned rebel, accused the H D Kumaraswamy dispensation of tapping phones and spying on more than 300 people, including him.

The central agency has taken over the investigation from cyber-crime wing of the Bengaluru Police and registered a case against unidentified people in August in the matter, officials said.

"It has come to the notice of the government that there are apprehensions that phones of several ruling and opposition political leaders, their relatives, and other government officials have been intercepted in an illegal unauthorised unwarranted manner," the letter entrusting the probe to the CBI said.

