Misappropriation of government funds: CBI raids multiple locations in Manipur, Mizoram, Haryana

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at nine locations in Manipur, Mizoram and Haryana in connection with its probe into misappropriation of government funds. Several teams of the central probe agency were carrying out searches at nine locations including Aizawl, Imphal, and Gurgaon in the case of misappropriation of government funds, a senior CBI officer said.

The officer, however, did not reveal the names of the people whose premises were raided by the CBI.

The CBI has registered a case against former Manipur Chief Minister O. Ibobi Singh, who was the then Chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS), Y. Ningthem Singh, former Project Director of MDS, D.S. Poonia, IAS (Retd), the then Chairman of MDS, P.C. Lawmuknga, IAS (Retd), the then Chairman of MDS, O. Nabakishore Singh, IAS (Retd), S. Ranjit Singh, Administrative Officer, MDS and others on the request of Manipur government and further notification from the central government.

The CBI said it was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of Manipur Development Society from June 30, 2006 to July 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore out of the total amount of Rs 518 crore which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing works.

