CBI files FIR against former Punjab DGP Mustafa and family in suspicious death of son in Panchkula The CBI has taken over the investigation into the suspicious death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son in Panchkula. The family has been booked under BNS sections related to murder and conspiracy, following allegations raised by the deceased in a video posted earlier this year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and ex-minister Razia Sultana, along with other family members, in connection with the alleged murder of their 35-year-old son. The DGP's son, Aquil Akhtar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Haryana's Panchkula on October 16. Officials said the FIR was registered under sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 after the case was handed over by the Haryana government.

CBI statement confirms allegations

In a late-night statement, a CBI spokesperson confirmed that the agency has registered an FIR in the Aqil Akhter murder case on November 6. "The FIR was registered on the allegations that Aqil Akhter, son of Mohammad Mustafa, former Punjab DGP and Razia Sultana, former PWD minister, Punjab, presently residing at Sector 4 near the Mansa Devi Mandir, Panchkula, died under suspicious circumstances on October 16," he said.

Family members named in conspiracy angle

According to the FIR, the agency has booked Mustafa, Sultana, along with Akhter's wife and sister, under BNS provisions related to murder and criminal conspiracy. Officials pointed out that the deceased had uploaded a video on social media on August 27, where he claimed that he had found "illicit relations" between his wife and his father. He also alleged that his entire family, including his mother and sister, were plotting to kill him or frame him in a false case.

Case moved from Haryana Police to CBI

The initial police case was with the Panchkula police unit. However, it was later transferred to the CBI for further probe, given the high-profile nature of the allegations and the sensitivities involved.

