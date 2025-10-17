Former Punjab DGP's son found dead at Panchkula home, exact cause yet to be ascertained ​DCP Srishti Gupta said that there appears to be no foul play behind the death, however, his family has not levelled allegations against anyone.

Panchkula:

Aqil Akhtar, son of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and former Punjab minister Razia Sultana, found dead at home in Haryana’s Panchkula on Thursday evening. Police stated that the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained as his body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Aqil Akhtar was practising lawyer

It should be noted that Aqeel was a practising lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a father of two. His family later has taken the body to the Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh for the last rites.

Family has not levelled allegations against anyone

​DCP Srishti Gupta told Hindustan Times that there appears to be no foul play behind the death, however, his family has not levelled allegations against anyone. "We are waiting for the post-mortem report," police said.

Notably, Mohammed Mustafa served as the DGP of Punjab and has a prominent profile in both policing and state politics. On the other hand, Razia Sultana, Aqil’s mother, is a former Punjab minister who represented the Malerkotla segment as a legislator in 2002, 2007, and 2017.The

This tragic development has sent shock waves in Punjab’s political and administrative community, with condolences pouring in from across the state.