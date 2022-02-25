CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE PHOTO "It was further alleged that the accused agreed to accept bribe of Rs. 30,000 after negotiation," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the Delhi Development Authority in a case of alleged bribery, officials said Friday.

The CBI has booked Pankaj Kumar on a complaint that he had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to clear the file related to issuance of conveyance deed of property in the name of complainant's wife.

After initial verification, the central probe agency laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed accepting the bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at three locations in the premises of accused. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Delhi," Joshi said.

