Cash row: Committee visits Justice Yashwant Varma's house, Allahabad bar body on indefinite strike The panel consisted of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Anu Sivaraman of Karnataka High Court.

A three-member investigation committee reached Justice Yashwant Varma’s house on Tuesday and began a probe. The panel consisted of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Anu Sivaraman of Karnataka High Court, who reached Justice Varma's official residence.

The committee constiuted by the Supreme Court later was seen leaving the Varma's place, after the investigation. This took place after a recovery of cash after a fire that broke out in the storeroom of Justice Varma’s official residence on March 14, which reportedly resulted in the burning of substantial amounts of cash

Earlier, a Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and four senior-most judges, recommended Justice Varma’s transfer to the Allahabad HC, his parent institution.