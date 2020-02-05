Image Source : FILE Cancer patient held for anti-CAA stir granted bail in UP

Ahmad Nabi, 52, a cancer patient has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court after he was booked for anti-CAA protests in Agra. The bail was granted on January 29, but the copy was made available to his lawyer on Tuesday afternoon.

Pritam Yadav, Nabi's defence counsel, told reporters that, "Ahmad Nabi committed no offence. He was neither part of protest march nor was he in any way involved in the march being carried out against CAA-NRC."

According to the FIR, "Cancer patient Ahmad Nabi and 19-year-old Faraz Khan, nephew of woodshop owner whose shop was vandalized and set on fire by unruly group of men in front of heavy police force, were prime accused of leading violent anti-CAA protesters on December 20."

The local administration took 15 days after two reminders from Firozabad district court and multiple reports in the media to admit Ahmad Nabi in S N Medical College, who had suffered multiple fractures in alleged action by police.

After surgery, Nabi is still in S N Medical College, Agra under observation.

Meanwhile, Nabi's brother Vakil Nabi said, "Now, we can take him for radiotherapy, which has been pending for more than a month." Ahmad Nabi owns crockery store in Hajipura area of Rasoolpur police jurisdiction, where violence broke out on December 20.

