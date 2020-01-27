After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass anti-CAA resolution

A file photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act, becoming the fourth state in the country after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to pass such a resolution.

As per reports, the resolution appealed to the Union government to take back the citizenship act as well as rescind plans to update the National Population Register (NPR) and implement the Nationwide Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).

The resolution was tabled in the assembly by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee.