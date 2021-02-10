'India will try its best': PM Modi says as Canada PM Trudeau dials requesting COVID vaccines

Image Source : PTI Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls PM Modi, talks about Canada's requirement of COVID-19 vaccines from India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared Canada's requirements of COVID-19 vaccines from India. PM Modi assured his Canadian counterpart that India would do its best to support Canada's vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already.

Expressing his appreciation, Prime Minister Trudeau said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world. Prime Minister thanked PM Trudeau for his sentiments.

The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geo-political issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like Climate Change and the economic impacts of the pandemic.

The leaders looked forward to meeting each other in various important international forum later this year, and continuing their discussions on all issues of mutual interest.

