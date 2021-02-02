'A special friend, a special relationship': Jaishankar shares images of Made In India vaccines reaching Dubai

Image Source : AIR NEWS/ TWITTER Made In India vaccines reach Dubai

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday shared images of Indian vaccines reaching Dubai. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "A special friend, a special relationship," for Dubai.

Made in India vaccines reach Dubai. A special friend, a special relationship.#VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/HDrRXpoLd5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2021

India has so far gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries and several of those in its extended neighbourhood, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said.

Noting the export of vaccines from India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday had said the country is committed to ensuring the availability of coronavirus vaccines at the global level.

In his address to a joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session, Kovind said as India "forges ahead" in the world, it has to be prepared to fulfill commitments that are commensurate with its "new identity".

Earlier, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo had signed an MoU with Dubai Airports for building an exclusive Vaccine Air Freight Corridor Product called 'HYDXB-VAXCOR (Hyderabad to Dubai global Vaccine Corridor). The MoU was signed in the backdrop of the city becoming a hub for the COVID-19 vaccine and other antidotes with several vaccine manufacturers having their bases.

As per the MoU, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and Dubai Airports will be according to priority to the temperature-sensitive vaccine shipments moving between both the airports for further connections to various continents as part of the "HYDXB-VAXCOR" and build this service offering as

a key differentiator and value proposition for the vaccine customers and logistics stakeholders.

