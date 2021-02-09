Image Source : PTI 65.28 lakh heathcare, frontline workers received COVID-19 vaccine doses till now

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 65.28 lakh on day 25 of the nationwide inoculation drive, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. All states and Union Territories, except Uttar Pradesh, reported vaccination activity on Tuesday. The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 till Tuesday 6:30 pm is 65,28,210, according to a provisional report, the ministry said.

Of these, 55,85,043 are healthcare workers and 9,43,167 frontline workers. A total 1,34,616 vaccination sessions have been held so far. On Tuesday till 6.30 pm, 7,860 sessions were held.

"A total 2,69,202 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Of these, 1,02,941 were healthcare workers, while 1,66,261 beneficiaries were frontline workers," the health ministry said, adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

Twenty-five cases of adverse effect following immunisation have been reported till 6:30 pm on the 25th day of the vaccination drive. The health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach 60 lakh vaccinations, achieving it in just 24 days.

Of the 65,28,210 beneficiaries who have been vaccinated, 4,02,081 are from Bihar, 3,21,189 from Kerala, 4,39,543 from Karnataka, 3,80,112 from Madhya Pradesh, 5,33,480 from Maharashtra, 1,26,353 from Delhi, 5,61,499 from Gujarat, 6,73,542 from Uttar Pradesh and 3,98,319 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

Latest India News