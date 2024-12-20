Canada did not present evidence on allegations against Indians involved in criminal cases: Centre in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The minister was making a response to a query by Congress MP Manish Tewari.

Centre on Friday informed in Lok Sabha that Canada has presented "no evidence whatsoever" in support of the "serious allegations" it has chosen to level. The response came when asked whether the Union government has taken note of the recent developments in criminal cases allegedly involving the Indian citizens in that country.

In a written response, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh said "in addition, its public narrative on this issue appears to be in service of an anti-India separatist agenda".

He said that persisting with such a narrative can only be harmful to the stable bilateral relationships, adding that the government has, in this regard, repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take action against anti-India elements operating from their soil.

Minister's response to Congress MP

Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari had asked whether the Union government took note of the recent developments in criminal cases allegedly involving the "Indian citizens/officials in the United States and Canada" and if so, the impact these cases are likely to have on India's bilateral relations with these countries. Tewari also asked if the government has "engaged diplomatically" with the governments of the US and Canada to "address concerns" regarding these cases.

"Government is aware of the allegations about the involvement of the Indian nationals in purported acts or intent in the US and Canada. As part of ongoing security cooperation with the United States, certain inputs shared by the US side pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others that impinge on India's national security interests as well are being examined by a High-Level Enquiry Committee that has been constituted for this purpose," the minister said.

What did the Minister say?

The minister was also asked about the measures taken or proposed to be taken by the government to ensure the safety of the Indian nationals residing in the US and Canada, particularly in the light of any "potential fallout" of these matters.

"The welfare, safety and security of the Indian nationals, who are living, working and studying in the US and Canada remains of utmost importance to the government of India. Issues faced by the Indian nationals in the US and Canada are brought to the attention of relevant authorities, whenever they arise, for swift redressal," he said.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on November 28, the minister had said "Respect for each other's concerns, territorial integrity and sovereignty are essential for a stable bilateral relationship".

