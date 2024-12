Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh had issued threats against the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In its weekly media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on threats issued by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that India takes the threats very seriously and raised it with the US government. He further added that India expects the US government to take our concerns seriously.

(This is a developing story. Details will be added)