Modi Cabinet approves Rs 3,984 crore third launch pad at ISRO's Sriharikota for space missions

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the setting up of a third launch pad (TLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This important project aims to complement ISRO's Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV) and serve as a backup to the existing Second Launch Pad (SLP). The TLP will also enhance India's capabilities for future human spaceflight and exploration missions.

Project overview and strategic importance

The third launch pad will have universal and scalable systems capable of supporting NGLVs, LVM3 vehicles with semi-cryogenic stages, and scaled-up configurations of NGLVs. The project will see greater industry involvement and leverage ISRO's experience, taking advantage of the availability of the first launch using existing facilities at the Sriharikota launch complex.

The launch pad is expected to be operational within 48 months, making it ready for the next 25–30 years to meet India's expanding spaceflight needs.

Budget and implementation

With a total budget of Rs 3,984.86 crore, the project includes setting up a launch pad and associated infrastructure. It has been regarded as a project of national importance and critical to enable higher launch frequencies and support India's ambitious human spaceflight and space exploration goals.

Background and current capabilities

India currently relies on two operational launch sites at Sriharikota:

First Launch Pad (FLP) : Built 30 years ago, it supports the main missions of the PSLV and SSLV.

: Built 30 years ago, it supports the main missions of the PSLV and SSLV. Second Launch Pad (SLP): Operating for nearly two decades, designed for GSLV and LVM3 missions, and also used for commercial and national launches, including Chandrayaan-3.

The SLP is also being prepared for Gaganyaan, India’s human spaceflight program. However, the expanded vision of the Indian space program, including projects like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and a crewed lunar landing by 2040, necessitates heavier launch vehicles and a more advanced infrastructure.

Future vision

The third launch pad will cater to the demands of new-generation propulsion systems and heavier payloads, ensuring India’s space program remains competitive and aligned with its long-term space exploration goals. It marks a crucial step in meeting the evolving needs of the Indian Space Programme during the "Amrit Kaal."

