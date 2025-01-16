PM Modi gives nod to 8th Pay Commission, recommendations likely to be implemented from 2026

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during an event.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a significant development for central government employees on Wednesday, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his approval for the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission.

Speaking at an official event, Vaishnaw highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing employee welfare and improving pay structures. “The Prime Minister has approved the 8th Central Pay Commission for all employees of the Central Government. This decision underscores our focus on ensuring fair compensation and benefits for government employees,” he said.

"Ahead of that the government has approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission so that recommendations are made in a timely manner and can be implemented from 2026 onwards," added Vaishnaw.

The Central Pay Commission is a body set up periodically to review and recommend changes to the salary structure and allowances for central government employees. This announcement has been welcomed as a positive step for millions of employees and pensioners who stand to benefit from the revised pay scales.

Further details regarding the timeline and implementation of the recommendations are expected to be released in the coming months.