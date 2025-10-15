Buying green crackers this Diwali? Here's the Supreme Court's rules, allowed timings and how to spot a fake Planning to buy green crackers this Diwali? Here's a complete guide on the Supreme Court's regulations, permitted timings, authorised purchase points, and tips to identify genuine crackers.

New Delhi:

As Diwali approaches, markets across the country light up with festive cheer and firecrackers. But if you live in Delhi-NCR, buying and bursting crackers comes with a long list of dos and don'ts issued by the Supreme Court. Here's your quick "how-to" guide to ensure your celebrations stay joyful and lawful this year.

What did the Supreme Court say?

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), during the festival, with certain conditions. The court specified that the bursting of crackers will be allowed only during designated hours on the day before Diwali and on the festival day.

Allowing the joint request of the Centre and Delhi government, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran relaxed the ban on green firecrackers. "We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," the CJI said.

Green crackers are eco-friendly alternatives to traditional firecrackers, designed to reduce air and noise pollution. Unlike traditional crackers, green crackers do not contain harmful chemicals like barium nitrate, arsenic or lead. They use safer alternatives such as potassium-based compounds, reduced aluminum, and other low-emission materials. Some variants, like SWAS and SAFAL, even release water vapor or suppress dust to reduce air pollution.

What is allowed?

Only NEERI-approved "green crackers" are permitted. These eco-friendly crackers have been developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). These eco-friendly firecrackers reportedly reduce emissions of particulate matter and harmful gases by up to 30 per cent compared to conventional ones and are free from harmful chemicals like Barium nitrate, which is a major air pollutant.

When can you sell or burst green crackers?

According to the Supreme Court, the sale of green crackers will be permitted from October 18 to October 21. While the Use of firecrackers shall be confined to 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and on Diwali day.

Morning: 6 AM to 7 AM

Evening: 8 PM to 10 PM

Police authority to constitute patrolling teams to keep an eye on, so that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold. Violation notice to be attached for persons who violate the rules.

Where can you buy green crackers?

You can buy green crackers only from licensed traders at designated sale points approved by district authorities. Temporary stalls and street-side vendors without licenses are not authorised to sell crackers.

The court also made it clear that no sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms will be permitted.

The top court also said patrolling teams will be conducting regular checks on cracker manufacturers and their QR codes have to be uploaded on the websites.

How to spot a real green cracker

The easiest way to identify an authentic green cracker is by checking for two things:

CSIR-NEERI Green Logo: Check the CSIR-NEERI logo printed on the packaging.

Check the CSIR-NEERI logo printed on the packaging. Unique QR Code: Every genuine green cracker comes with a scannable QR code that links back to the manufacturer's database.

This QR code ensures traceability, meaning one can verify whether the cracker is approved and produced by a licensed manufacturer or not.

What's banned?

To curb pollution and illegal trading, the following are completely banned in Delhi-NCR:

Crackers brought in from outside the NCR region

Any firecracker without a QR code or NEERI logo

Traditional or conventional crackers, especially those containing barium salts

Online or e-commerce sales of crackers

