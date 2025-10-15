Supreme Court allows sale, use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali with conditions The permission has been granted from 6 am and 7 am, and again between 8 pm and 10 pm in the evening.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR only from October 18-21 for the Diwali festival, as a temporary measure. The permission has been granted from 6 am and 7 am, and again between 8 pm and 10 pm in the evening.

Announcing the order, Chief Justice BR Gavai referred to an October 14, 2024, order when the Delhi government imposed a complete ban on firecrackers, which was expanded to the entire NCR.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," the Chief Justice said.

Emphasising the need for a balanced approach, the Court said that limited use of green firecrackers would be allowed without compromising environmental protection. The Court directed the police authorities to form patrolling teams to ensure that only approved firecrackers with QR codes are sold.

It further ruled that no firecrackers from outside the Delhi-NCR region will be permitted in the area. The Supreme Court also ordered that the licences of sellers found dealing in fake or unauthorised firecrackers be suspended.