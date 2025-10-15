What are green crackers and what impact do they have on pollution? Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed happiness after the Supreme Court permitted sale and bursting of green firecrackers across Delhi-NCR during Diwali under certain conditions.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted sale and bursting of green firecrackers across Delhi-NCR during Diwali under certain conditions. People across the national capital can burst these firecrackers from October 18 to 21. Besides, the top court instructed the Central Pollution Control Board, state PCBs of NCR to monitor the Air Quality Index from October 18.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed happiness over the move and thanked the top court for considering the Delhi Government’s plea in this regard.

What are green crackers?

Green crackers are eco-friendly alternatives to traditional firecrackers, designed to reduce air and noise pollution. Developed by CSIR-NEERI in India, they aim to minimise the environmental and health hazards associated with festive firework use, especially during events like Diwali or New Year.

Unlike traditional crackers, green crackers do not contain harmful chemicals like barium nitrate, arsenic or lead. They use safer alternatives such as potassium-based compounds, reduced aluminum and other low-emission materials. Some variants, like SWAS and SAFAL, even release water vapor or suppress dust to reduce air pollution.

Impact on pollution

Green crackers produce 30–50 per cent fewer emissions compared to conventional fireworks. They emit lower levels of particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), and generate less noise—typically under 125 dB. However, they are not completely pollution-free and still contribute to carbon emissions and air quality degradation.

Despite being a cleaner option, green crackers have limitations. Their availability is limited in many areas and counterfeit products are common. Public awareness is also low, and not all firecrackers labeled “green” meet certified standards. QR codes and CSIR verification are needed to ensure authenticity.

How to ensure authenticity of green crackers

Certification: Ensure that the crackers are NEERI-certified and approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Licensed vendors: Purchase from licensed retailers or authorised online platforms to ensure authenticity and safety.