DTC bus catches fire near Karkardooma in Delhi, no casualty reported

A low-floor DTC bus caught fire on Monday in Delhi’s Karkardooma area.
No casualty was reported in the incident. All the passengers were evacuated safely along with the bus driver and the conductor.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be known. Police officers and fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame.
Fire engulfs a DTC bus near Karkardooma, thankfully no casualties . #Delhi. Delhi Fire Service saves the day.