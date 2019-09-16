Monday, September 16, 2019
     
DTC bus catches fire near Karkardooma in Delhi, no casualty reported

No casualty was reported in the incident. All the passengers were evacuated safely. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known. Police officers and fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame.

New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2019 17:26 IST
Representative News Image

DTC bus catches fire in Delhi's Karkardooma 

A low-floor DTC bus caught fire on Monday in Delhi’s Karkardooma area.

No casualty was reported in the incident. All the passengers were evacuated safely along with the bus driver and the conductor.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be known. Police officers and fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame. 

