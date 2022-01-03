Bulli Bai app row: 6 victims file complaints; Delhi Police seeks info from Twitter, GitHub

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The DCW, in a statement, said it has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding pictures of many Muslim women being been uploaded on 'GitHub' platform without their consent.

Bull Bai App Latest News: As many as six women have filed complaints in separate cities of the country claiming to be victims of the Bull Bai app. Cases have been filed in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad by these victims.

In Mumbai too, two women have filed complaints with the cyber police. The women alleged that their photographs, information were uploaded on the controversial app and website - Bulli Bai.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the controversial 'Bulli Bai' mobile application and has written to Twitter for information about the account handler who first posted about the app.

The city police also asked Twitter to block and remove on the microblogging platform any 'offensive content' shared from the 'Bulli Bai' app', which had put up pictures of hundreds of Muslim women including prominent personalities for 'auction', news agency PTI reported officials, as saying.

Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday that the government is working with police in Delhi and Mumbai, where cases have been registered in the matter.

Photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on an app, sparking widespread outrage, reports said.

DCW summons Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has asked police officials to appear before it later this week in connection with a probe into objectionable content on 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deal' apps.

The DCW, in a statement, said it has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding pictures of many Muslim women being been uploaded on 'GitHub' platform without their consent.

It has asked the Delhi Police to appear before it and provide a list of people arrested in both the 'Sulli deal' and 'Bulli Bai' cases.

