'Bulli Bai' app row: Here's all you need to know about the controversy that has sparked widespread outrage

All you need to know about 'Bulli Bai' app row

After photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on an app sparked widespread outrage, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is the nodal agency that deals with cyber security threats.

Sulli Deals 2.0

The uploading of pictures on the 'Bulli Bai' app was similar to the 'Sulli Deals' upload in July last year. The 'Bulli Bai' app worked just the same way as Sulli Deals did. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, have been singled out and their photos uploaded.

Opposition targets the government

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "The insult of women and communal hatred will only stop when you stand against it in one voice, and the year has changed, so change your fate and it's time to speak up."

NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted, "It's beyond anguishing to see vocal Muslim women being auctioned online in #SulliDeals & I've also had a telephonic conversation with 2 victims. I will write to Home Minister @Dwalsepatil Ji & demand a probe. Maharashtra will always stand with the daughters of the nation!"

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said "Appalling that the criminals behind such derogatory & demeaning actions against Muslim women are given a free run," the former chief minister tweeted.

"Bulli Bai", created on GitHub, popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content. Like 'Bulli Bai', the 'Sulli Deals' was also hosted on GitHub. Two FIRs were filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the Sulli Deals incident last year after photos of Muslim women were misused, but no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

The Union government had cited offending content against women as one of the reasons for framing the new digital rules that called for intermediaries for identifying the user hosting the offensive content within 24 hours. It isn't clear if the same rules were used in 'Sulli Deals' and are being invoked in the case of 'Bulli Bai' to ask the hosting platform to identify the user for taking action.

