'Bulli Bai' app blocked after scribe alleges her doctored picture uploaded on site to 'insult Muslim women'

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against unknown persons, who had allegedly uploaded the picture of a female journalist on a website. According to the complainant - the scribe, her doctored image was uploaded on the website 'with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women'.

A copy of the complaint, submitted online at south Delhi's CR Park police station, was shared by the journalist on her official Twitter handle.

The woman, who works with an online news portal, sought immediate registration of an FIR and investigation against the unknown set of people who are "seeking to harass and insult Muslim women" on social media and the internet.

"I was shocked to find out this morning that a website/portal called “bullibai.github.io” (since deleted) had a doctored picture of me in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context. This needs immediate action, as the same is clearly designed to harass me and other similarly situated independent women and journalists," the complaint stated.

"I enclose snapshots of the said tweet directed at me herein as well as of other tweets. The term ‘Bulli bai’ itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal (bullibai.github.io) is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term ‘Bulli’ is used exclusively for Muslim women and the entire website seems to have been designed with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women," she said.

Responding on the matter, the Delhi Police said the matter has been taken cognisance of.

“Concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action,” the police said in the tweet.

Earlier in July, a case was registered by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police after it received a complaint about an unidentified group uploading photos of Muslim women on an app.

Delhi Police PRO, Chinmoy Biswal, had said, "Acting on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding 'Sulli Deals' mobile application, a case under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on Wednesday and investigation taken up.”

FIR against 'Bulli Bai'; mobile app creator blocked

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case under section 509 in the Cyber Police station of southeast district, based on the complaint filed by the journalist.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw late on Saturday tweeted that action has been taken and the GitHub user behind the 'Bulli Bai' app had been blocked and "further action" was being coordinated.

"GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Police authorities are coordinating further action," Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter.

