Delhi Police Cyber Cell registers FIR against 'Sulli Deal' for using photos of Muslim women

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Thursday registered an FIR against 'Sulli Deal', an app that was stealing photos of Muslim women from social media platforms. The action came on a complaint raised by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

According to a notice issued by the DCW, photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using a platform called Github on Sulli Deal on July 4.

"Reportedly, Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer Muslim women," the notice further said.

It said that many women were forced to leave social media platforms after their photos got circulated.

The commission had asked the cyber cell to provide information about the FIR registered, details of the accused identified and arrested, steps taken to identify and arrest the accused, and a detailed action taken report in the matter.

