Bulldozer action: Can issue appropriate guidelines on pan India basis, says Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

Bulldozer action: The Supreme Court on Monday stated that it can issue appropriate guidelines on a pan-India basis regarding bulldozer actions for demolition actions across the country The apex court was hearing a plea concerning the demolition of the house belonging to the family of a boy accused of stabbing a classmate in Udaipur.

The Supreme Court said that there is a need to make a guideline regarding the bulldozer action. The Supreme Court sought suggestions from all the parties. "Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action.

However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions. Justice Gavai said, "Let the suggestions of all the parties come. We will issue guidelines at the pan- India level."

The Supreme Court scheduled the matter for a hearing on September 17.

Also Read: Jharkhand to get new Vande Bharat trains after PM Modi's flag-off event on Sept 15 | Know routes

Also Read: Delhi crime: Man stabs wife to death in car in Rajouri Garden, arrested while attempting to flee