Delhi crime: 21-year-old man stabs wife to death in car in Rajouri Garden, arrested while attempting to flee

Delhi crime: In a chilling incident, a 21-year-old man stabbed his wife to death and left her dead body in his car in the Rajouri Garden area of Delhi, said officials on Monday. The accused was arrested while attempting to flee by a police officer who was patrolling the area.

According to the police, late at night, Head Constable Ajay posted at Khyala Police Station, saw a man roaming around without without shirt in suspicious circumstances at 1.20 am. The Head Constable apprehended the man and informed the police station over the phone. The apprehended person was identified as Gautam, who confessed during interrogation that he had murdered his 20-year-old wife, Manya, and left her body in the car.

Couple got married in March

On further questioning and verification, Gautam, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, told the police he had killed Manya with a sharp weapon. The couple had married in March without their families' consent and had been living separately and used to meet occasionally.

According to Gautam, he met Manya in a car on Sunday night in Titarpur in Rajouri Garden. "Around 11 pm, Manya insisted that they should start living together and an argument between them took place in the car itself," another police officer said.

Gautam stabbed Manya multiple times

Gautam then stabbed Manya multiple times. After realising that she is dead, he then parked the car near Shivaji College's red light and was trying to escape when he was apprehended by Head Constable Ajay.

A murder case has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station, and verification of the facts as stated by Gautam is underway, the officer added.

