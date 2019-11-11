Buffalo hit by tractor, man killed chasing driver

Image Source : PTI Buffalo hit tractor man killed chasing driver

A young man was killed while trying to chase and stop the driver of the tractor-trolley that knocked down a buffalo in Maal area of Lucknow, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Ramesh Kumar, a farmer from Gagan Barauli village, was having dinner at his home on Sunday evening, when he overheard an argument between his friend Sarvesh, and the driver of a tractor carrying stubble.

A tractor trolley had hit a buffalo belonging to Sarvesh, who was demanding compensation from the driver. But taking advantage of the melee that ensued, the driver tried to escape with the tractor.

Sarvesh and Ramesh followed the tractor on their bike and overtook it but the vehicle hit them from behind. Sarvesh sustained minor injuries, but Ramesh hurt his head and died on the spot.

Maal SHO Shailendra Singh said the tractor driver, who is on the run, had been booked for rash driving, causing death by negligence, endangering lives of others and damaging a motorcycle.

Sarvesh's mother Kalavati has lodged an FIR blaming the village head of neighbouring Mannbhauna village for his son's death since the tractor belonged to him.

