PM Modi's virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address to BJP workers today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi's virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually at 11 AM on Wednesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2022. PM Modi's virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address is expected to highlight the vision with which the Budget has been presented this year, keeping in mind India's journey in the years ahead especially, with India looking to go 25 years ahead.

The BJP has also asked its Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the Ambedkar Centre on Janpath Road in Delhi tomorrow where the address will be telecast on a big screen.

Since the Rajya Sabha will be in session during that time, only Lok Sabha MPs have been asked to be present at Ambedkar Centre.

Apart from this, giant screens have been set up at multiple places across the country for the Prime Minister's address to be heard by the party workers.

The prime minister's address comes in at a very crucial juncture when the elections for the five states would soon be underway.

Nadda, Union ministers, MPs to hear PM Modi's speech on budget

BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers and party MPs will gather at the Ambedkar Bhawan to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the Union Budget and its emphasis on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The party's state-level leaders, including chief ministers, MLAs and office-bearers, will be listening to the speech at the respective headquarters, its chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs will hold press conferences on February 5 and 6 in their constituencies to highlight various aspects of the budget. The MPs who don't get to address the media on these dates may do so on February 12 and 13, Baluni said.

Modi said on Tuesday that he will be addressing a programme organised by the BJP for him to speak on the budget and the issue of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | More infra, more investment, more growth, more jobs: PM Modi

Latest India News