BSP's Badarpur candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma attacked in Delhi, alleges competitors behind attack

BSP leader Narayan Dutt Sharma attacked in Delhi

BSP candidate from Delhi's Badarpur, Narayan Dutt Sharma has alleged that he was attacked by a group of people when he was returning from a meeting ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

According to BSP leader, "8-10 men in a vehicle, attacked his vehicle last night while he was returning from a meeting. He said, "I was injured due to shards of glass. I suspect that people against whom I'm fighting election, are behind this."

Delhi: BSP candidate from Badarpur,Narayan Dutt Sharma alleges that 8-10 men,in a vehicle, attacked his vehicle last night while he was returning from a meeting. Says "I was injured due to shards of glass. I suspect that people against whom I'm fighting election, are behind this" pic.twitter.com/57yMR18dD9 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, another BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali raised issue of violence in campuses during a Lok Sabha debate on the issue of "rising" incidents of violence in universities across the country and said it gives a bad name to the nation on the world stage.

Speaking in Zero hour, Ali alleged that the government intentionally did not stop violence in JNU and Jamia universities in Delhi. He claimed that if one goes through the video of attack on the library in Millia Islamia campus, it clearly establishes who were behind the heinous crime.

"Many innocent students, who are future of the country, got injured in the incident. The government should take cognisance of the video and order an independent inquiry," he said.

