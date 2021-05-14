BSF recovers weapons consignment dropped by Pakistan drone in J&K's Samba

Image Source : ANI BSF recovers weapons consignment dropped by Pakistan drone in Samba.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition sent from Pakistan on a drone in the Samba sector, officials said on Friday.

"Alert troops of Border Security Force recovered arms and ammunition dropped by drone of Pakistan today morning wrapped in polythene packet in Samba area," the BSF said.

The cache of weapons included one AK 47 rifle, one pistol, one pistol magazine and 15 pistol rounds and one wooden frame used to support a payload on a drone, news agency ANI reported.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches over the last few months and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

