BSF thwarts infiltration bid of 3 Pakistan intruders along IB in Punjab's Pathankot

Border Security Force personnel opened fire when they noticed suspicious movement of three people trying to enter into the Indian territory around 10:15 pm Wednesday, a BSF official said. He said the three went back after the BSP troops posted at the Paharipur border outpost fired gunshots to stop them

PTI
Chandigarh Updated on: April 22, 2021 13:59 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

The BSF thwarted an infiltration attempt by three Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Pathankot district, officials said on Thursday.

Border Security Force personnel opened fire when they noticed suspicious movement of three people trying to enter into the Indian territory around 10:15 pm Wednesday, a BSF official said. He said the three went back after the BSP troops posted at the Paharipur border outpost fired gunshots to stop them.

A joint search operation was being conducted in the area by the BSF and the Punjab Police, a police official said.

