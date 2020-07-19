BSF officials seize 60 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in Gurdaspur

Border Security Troops seized 60 packets of contrabands that are suspected to be Heroin from the Gurdaspur Sector in Punjab on Sunday. The BSF troops deployed along the River Ravi bank observed some suspicious item floating (a bunch of water Hyacinth) in River Ravi from Pakistan to India side. The Troops immediately informed the Boat Naka party to check the suspected item.

Thereafter, troops dragged the suspected bunch of water Hyacinth towards the bank. Later, when it was searched the troops recovered and seized 60 packets of contraband (approx. 64.330 Kg) tied in four cloth tubes and stashed underneath a bunch of water Hyacinth (Jalkumbhi) in a way to float the consignment with the flow of water towards India side. A 15-meter nylon rope was also found attached with water Hyacinth to control the floating consignments in the river.

According to reports, the suspected contraband was attempted to be pushed through River Ravi with the help of water Hyacinth (Jalkumbhi). The vigilant troops of Border Security Force once again thwarted the attempt to push the consignment of contraband items into India.

