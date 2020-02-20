BSF officer commits suicide in Kathua

An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

V B Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border. He shot himself inside his room at 8:45 am, the officials said.

They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

A case has been registered.

