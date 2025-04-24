BSF jawan detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing border, talks on for release The incident comes against in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack with India taking a slew of measures against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

New Delhi:

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed the International Border into Pakistan near Punjab has been detained by the Pakistan Rangers, said on Thursday. According to officials, Constable PK Singh of the 182nd Battalion of the BSF was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday after he inadvertently crossed the Ferozepur border in Punjab.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Kisan Guard unit of the BSF, tasked with facilitating and protecting Indian farmers cultivating land along the zero line, was on routine patrol in the Ferozepur sector when one of the soldiers inadvertently crossed the international border into Pakistan.

Singh, who was in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had been accompanying farmers near the border area. He reportedly moved ahead to rest under the shade, unintentionally crossing the international boundary, where he was taken into custody by Pakistani forces.

Talks underway for his release

Officials have confirmed that a flag meeting is underway at the Attari-Wagah border between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers to facilitate the release of the BSF jawan who accidentally crossed the border. They said that such incidents are not unusual and have occurred in the past between the two forces, often resolved through diplomatic or military dialogue at the border.

This development comes at a sensitive time, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. In response, India has initiated several punitive measures against Pakistan, accusing it of backing terrorism, including revoking visas for Pakistani nationals and heightening military surveillance along the Line of Control and international borders.

