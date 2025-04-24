Home Minister Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar meet President Murmu two days after Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam attack: On April 22, a terror strike in the scenic tourist hub claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali national.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. The meeting was convened in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, where 26 men, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were gunned down in cold blood.

According to reports, the ministers briefed the President on the Pahalgam terror attack, providing details about the incident and the ongoing situation.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah and Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X, along with a picture of the meeting.

India briefs diplomats of 20 countries on Pahalgam terror attack

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called top diplomats of US, UK, EU, Italy, Qatar, Japan, China, Russia, Germany, France to brief on the Pahalgam terror attack. Foreign Secretary briefed these envoys during the meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday briefed ambassadors of select countries based in New Delhi, including Germany, Japan, Poland, the UK, and Russia, on the Pahalgam terror attack. Top diplomats from the United States, the European Union, Italy, Qatar, Japan, China, Russia, Germany, and France, among others, were seen arriving at the Ministry of External Affairs located in South Block in the national capital.

Govt suspends all visa services for Pakistani nationals

Earlier, India announced measures in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were gunned down. Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect."

"All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025," the statement added.

Further, the minister noted that all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of their visas, as now amended.

Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," as per the MEA.

