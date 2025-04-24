Pahalgam attack: Govt suspends all visa services for Pakistani nationals, ask them to leave India by April 27 Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

New Delhi:

The Government of India has decided to suspend all visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect, following a resolution by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). As part of this decision, all existing valid Indian visas issued to Pakistani citizens will be revoked starting April 27.

This move comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The government is taking strong diplomatic and security-related actions in response to the incident.

Pakistani nationals to leave India by April 27

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Thursday said, "In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025.

Indian nationals advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan

The ministry also urged Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan in view of the current situation.

Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended. Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest."

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

