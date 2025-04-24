Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan asks all Indian nationals to leave by April 30 The Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was convened on Thursday in response to India's tough stance following the Pahalgam terror attacks. Islamabad has asked all Indian nationals to leave country by April 30.

Islamabad:

Following the meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), Islamabad has asked all Indian nationals in Pakistan to return to India by 30 April 2025. In a press release, the Pakistani PMO said, "Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025."

Pakistan has also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and has deemed them cancelled with immediate effect. The press release instructs Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES to exit within 48 hours.