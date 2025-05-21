BSF foils infiltration bid along international border, arrests Pakistani intruder in Amritsar A BSF spokesperson said that troops noticed the movement of a person, who crossed the international border and started approaching the border fence on Tuesday evening. The intruder was later handed over to local police for further investigation.

Amritsar:

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Pakistani intruder after he crossed the international border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Tuesday evening. This comes amid strained relations between India and Pakistan after India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Notably, India's strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22.

A BSF spokesperson said that troops noticed the movement of a person, who crossed the international border and started approaching the border fence on Tuesday evening. "In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him," the spokesperson said. The Pakistani national was apprehended from the border area adjacent to village Karimpura in Amritsar, the spokesperson said. He was later handed over to local police for further investigation.

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF

Earlier this month, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the international border in Punjab. As per officials, the man was shot during the intervening night of May 7-8 in the Ferozepur sector. He was found crossing the International Border purposefully in the dark, the officials said, adding that the body has been handed over to Punjab police.

BSF resumes Beating Retreat ceremony

It should be noted here that the Border Security Force has resumed the ceremonial evening retreat at all three Joint Check Posts (JCPs) along the Punjab frontier from Tuesday. The Beating Retreat ceremony, also known as the flag-lowering event, at the Attari-Wagah, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi Joint Check Posts (JCPs) of the BSF, which had been suspended on May 9 due to Operation Sindhoor, will resume today at 6 pm. The ceremony will be thrown open to the general public, starting Wednesday, marking a return to normalcy at these key border points. The retreat ceremony, a popular attraction showcasing the military discipline and cultural pride of India, is conducted jointly by the BSF and their Pakistani counterparts at designated border points.

