Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC seeking to quash FIR, charges in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR and charges framed against him in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers.

The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in the Delhi High Court. He is challenging the lower court's order related to the FIR, chargesheet, and framing of charges.

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Singh

Earlier on May 10, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi court ordered to frame charges against Brij Bhushan in a case lodged by six female wrestlers under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and section 506 (criminal intimidation). The court said that there is 'enough evidence' against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.

Singh contended that the investigation was biased, arguing that only the victims' version—who he claims were motivated by revenge—was considered. He asserted that the chargesheet was filed before the trial court without addressing the falsehood of the allegations. The former WFI chief maintained that he has been falsely implicated and that no offence as alleged by the prosecution has been committed by him.

1599-page chargesheet was filed

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Singh after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023. The chargesheet was filed under sections 354, 354 (A), 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Accused Vinod Tomar allegedly aided/facilitated the commission of the crime. Accordingly, he is being forwarded for trial under section 354, 354 (A), 109 and 506 of the IPC. The 1599-page chargesheet in the case has statements of 44 witnesses recorded under CrPC 164. Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictures including the picture clicked during the events.

Also Read: Delhi Police has withdrawn security of wrestlers going to testify against Brij Bhushan, says Vinesh

Also Read: Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Brij Bhushan Singh pleads not guilty, says 'not committed any mistake'