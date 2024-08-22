Delhi Police has withdrawn security of wrestlers going to testify against Brij Bhushan, claims Vinesh Phogat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik in New Delhi on August 17, 2024

The retired Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed that the Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who were going to testify against Brij Bhushan Singh on Thursday. The former Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik also alleged that the police have withdrawn the security of women wrestlers involved in the ongoing sexual harassment case against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," Vinesh wrote in her X post.

More to follow...