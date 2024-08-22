Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Delhi Police has withdrawn security of wrestlers going to testify against Brij Bhushan, claims Vinesh Phogat

Delhi Police has withdrawn security of wrestlers going to testify against Brij Bhushan, claims Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat retired from professional wrestling after being disqualified hours before her final bout in the recent Paris Olympics 2024 but vowed to continue to fight for the right thing in her emotional letter to fans on her social media account.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 20:51 IST
Vinesh Phogat
Image Source : PTI Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik in New Delhi on August 17, 2024

The retired Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed that the Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who were going to testify against Brij Bhushan Singh on Thursday. The former Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik also alleged that the police have withdrawn the security of women wrestlers involved in the ongoing sexual harassment case against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. 

"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," Vinesh wrote in her X post.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement